Measles case confirmed in Washtenaw County (for real this time)

After declaring one case of measles a false positive last night, the Washtenaw County Health Department says today there is now a separate confirmed case of the measles, related to international travel.

An international visitor to the University of Michigan campus, who has now returned home, was confirmed as having the measles.

This latest case is not part of the current Michigan outbreak, but a new introduction of the virus.

It brings the total number of known measles cases in Southeast Michigan to 40.



The health department has released 18 locations in and around Ann Arbor that are possible infection sites.

Anyone at any of the following locations during the dates and times provided should monitor themselves for rash with fever or other symptoms consistent with measles for 21 days. If you suspect measles, seek immediate medical treatment. Residents are urged to call their doctor or emergency room before arriving so they can take precautions to prevent exposure to other individuals. Please do not contact the businesses listed below for information.

University of Michigan Intramural Sports Building, 606 E Hoover Avenue, Ann Arbor on April 1, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., April 3, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and April 4, 4 to 7 p.m.

Lucky’s Market, 1919 S Industrial Highway, Ann Arbor on April 1, 1 to 4 p.m. and April 6, 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Lan City Hand Pulled Noodle, 2612 Washtenaw Avenue, Ypsilanti, April 2, 6 to 10 p.m.

Whole Foods, 3135 Washtenaw Ave., Ann Arbor on April 2, 8 to 11 p.m.

University of Michigan North Quad Complex, 105 S State Street, Ann Arbor on April 3 from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.

NeoPapalis, 500 E William Street, Ann Arbor, April 3, 9 to 11 p.m.

Mani Osteria and Bar, 341 E Liberty Street, Ann Arbor on April 4, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Encore Records, 417 E Liberty Street, Ann Arbor on April 4, Noon to 3 p.m.

University of Michigan Angell Hall Courtyard Computing Site (a.k.a. The Fishbowl), 435 State Street, Ann Arbor on April 4, 1 to 6 p.m. and April 5, 4 to 10:30 p.m.

Jolly Pumpkin Café & Brewery, 311 S Main Street, Ann Arbor on April 5, 12:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Blank Slate Creamery, 300 W Liberty Street, Ann Arbor on April 5, 2:30 to 6 p.m.

Asian Legend, 516 E William Street, Ann Arbor on April 5, 8:30 to 10:30 p.m.

Walgreens Pharmacy, 317 S State Street, Ann Arbor from April 5 at 9:30 p.m. to April 6 at Midnight.

CVS Pharmacy, 209 S State Street, Ann Arbor from April 5 at 9:30 p.m. to April 6 at Midnight.

CVS Pharmacy, 1700 S Industrial Highway, Ann Arbor on April 6, 10 a.m. to Noon.

Woodbury Gardens Apartments leasing office and clubhouse, 1245 Astor Avenue, Ann Arbor on April 6, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Michigan Flyer-AirRide bus on April 6, 3:15 to 6 p.m.

DTW Airport McNamara Terminal on April 6, 3:55 to 7:30 p.m.Because measles can be spread through the air by an infected person, the public is being alerted to the potential exposures. A person with measles is contagious for four days before and four days after the rash appears. A person can be infected with measles just by being in the same room as an infected person, even up to two hours after the infected person has left.

Everyone potentially exposed at the above sites is already outside of the time period for the MMR to prevent infection in unvaccinated, exposed individuals (72 hours). However, all Michiganders are encouraged to check and update their measles vaccination.

Symptoms of measles usually begin 7-14 days after exposure, but can appear up to 21 days after exposure and may include:

High fever (may spike to over 104˚F).

Cough.

Runny nose.

Red, watery eyes (conjunctivitis).

Tiny white spots on the inner cheeks, gums, and roof of the mouth (Koplik Spots) 2-3 days after symptoms begin.

A rash that is red, raised, blotchy; usually starts on face, spreads to trunk, arms, and legs 3-5 days after symptoms begin.

The MMR vaccine is available through primary health care providers and at some local pharmacies. Individuals with insurance should contact their health care providers for vaccination. Washtenaw County Health Department can provide vaccine to individuals with Medicaid, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan insurance or who are uninsured or underinsured. For others, fees may apply. Washtenaw County Health Department is offering the MMR vaccine at a walk-in clinic on April 12, until 7 p.m. at 555 Towner Street in Ypsilanti. Or, call 734-544-6700 to schedule an appointment.

For more information about measles, visit CDC.gov/measles. For more information about Michigan’s current measles outbreak, visit Michigan.gov/MeaslesOutbreak.



