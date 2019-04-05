Measles Risk In Northern Indiana

The Indiana State Department of Health is warning of the risk of measles in LaGrange and Steuben counties, as well as in St. Joseph County, Michigan.

Here is the release that was issued:

INDIANAPOLIS — State health officials have confirmed a case of measles in northern Indiana. The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) is working with local health departments and healthcare providers in LaGrange and Steuben counties to identify anyone who may have been exposed to the patient while infectious and to prevent further transmission of the disease.

ISDH is also consulting with public health officials in Michigan and Texas because the investigation has found risk of exposure in those states as well.

Individuals who visited these locations on the dates and times provided may have been exposed:

Cameron Memorial Community Hospital Urgent Care – 1381 N. Wayne St., Angola, IN 46703 3:45 p.m. - 6:35 p.m. Saturday, March 30

Cameron Memorial Community Hospital Laboratory 5:30 p.m. - 8 p.m. Saturday, March 30



Holy Angels Catholic Church – 402 S. Nottawa St., Sturgis, MI 49091 Sunday, March 31

San Miguel Grocery – 211 Jacob St., Sturgis, MI 49091 Sunday, March 31

Walmart Supercenter – 1500 S. Centerville Road, Sturgis, MI 49091 Sunday, March 31



Anyone who may have been exposed at those locations should watch for symptoms until April 21.

Immunization is the best defense against measles. Although most people will have been immunized against measles as a child, given the recent measles activity in several states and around the world, it’s important for everyone to be fully vaccinated.