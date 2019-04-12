Meet Africa's answer to Amazon

From the BBC World Service... Africa's largest e-commerce operator Jumia will begin trading today on the New York Stock Exchange. We introduce you to Africa's Amazon. Then, we hear from the World Bank's new president David Malpass. And do you think you're an above-average driver? Perhaps you're a little less confident about making a billion dollars? A team of social scientists published a study on the topic and discovered what they call "illusory inferiority and illusory superiority" is widespread.

