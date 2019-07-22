Meet Me On The Island August 2nd Is Next Up In WVPE's Four Winds Entertainment Series

June and July were not enough! We are gathering on the island behind the Century Center in South Bend again for another Meet Me on the Island event on August 2 from 5:30-9pm.

Shake N' Chill will be back on stage providing live music for us. The band's members are veteran performers on the island. They entertained us there back in July of 2018.

We join our partners at the South Bend Museum of Art in hosting this event. There will be an artist marketplace and food and beverages available for purchase. It's our last Meet Me on the Island event of the summer. Don't miss it. We'll plan to see you there.