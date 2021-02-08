Meijer Expanding COVID-19 Vaccinations Across Michigan This Week

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Meijer is expanding COVID-19 vaccinations across Michigan this week, with plans to administer up to 25,000 doses to people age 65 and older by week’s end. Monday's announcement comes more than three weeks after the retailer began immunizations at a limited number of its pharmacies in Wayne County. Residents can pre-register by sending a text message, going online or visiting a Meijer pharmacy. Meijer reports administering more than 20,000 doses since its first clinic on Jan. 15, primarily to seniors. Meijer is not releasing which stores have vaccines, saying registered customers will be contacted with an appointment window.