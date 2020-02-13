Mental Health Care for Young People On Medicaid

Children on Medicaid in Indiana who need inpatient mental health services are typically allowed three days in a facility, including weekends when medication approval is difficult to get. Health care workers need to request permission to keep them longer. But many say three days isn't enough, and that those requests are often rejected.

A bill at the Statehouse would turn that three-day window into five business days. We talk to a reporter, a health care worker and a lawmaker behind the bill about why some see the change as crucial, and why some are worried about its consequences.

Produced by Drew Daudelin.

Guests:

Carter Barrett

Health Reporter, Side Effects Public Media

Dr. Darla Hinshaw

Child and Adolescent Psychiatrist, Harsha Behavioral Center

Ron Grooms

State Senator, District 46