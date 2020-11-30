Mertz: Herd Immunity Is Possible In Elkhart County, But Not Soon, And Not Without A Vaccine

By 1 hour ago

Health experts say herd immunity is impossible without some sort of medical intervention, typically a vaccine.
Credit (Courtesy of Johnson & Johnson)

In the wake of promising vaccine trials and still-surging COVID-19 cases, the phrase “herd immunity” has entered the popular vocabulary. 

It refers to the idea that if enough people in a community are exposed to a virus, it will eventually die out. It’s a real phenomenon, but it’s not possible without some sort of intervention.

Elkhart County Health Officer Lydia Mertz said it would take over five years to achieve herd immunity in Elkhart County without a vaccine – and that’s with every resource in every hospital dedicated to caring for coronavirus patients.

“Some people believe we should stop all the precautions and let the infection play out on its own," Mertz said at Mayor Rod Roberson's COVID town hall in October. "They just don’t realize how long that would take and they’re not considering the number of deaths we would have in the meantime.”

With a vaccine, however, Mertz said she believes herd immunity could be achieved if 60-70 percent of the county gets vaccinated. It takes two doses for the vaccine to be effective.

“So we’re thinking that for Elkhart County, that would be about 140,000 people, and that’s a lot of shots,” Mertz said at the Elkhart County Kiwanis Club meeting last week.

It’s possible, but it’s still a ways off – Mertz said a vaccine likely won’t be available to the general public until early to late spring. Until then, masking, hand-washing and physical distancing are still necessary.

Hoosier COVID-19 Hospitalizations At Record Levels Through Thanksgiving Weekend

By Associated Press Nov 29, 2020
ISDH

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s hospitalizations for COVID-19 patients has remained at record levels during the Thanksgiving weekend as the statewide daily average of coronavirus-related deaths continues its steep increases. The Indiana State Department of Health’s daily update on Saturday reported 69 more coronavirus deaths occurring over the past several days. Those raised the state’s seven-day rolling average of COVID-19 deaths to 56 per day _ more than five times the rate in late September.

November Is The Deadliest Month In Indiana When It Comes To COVID-19

By Associated Press Nov 27, 2020
ISDH

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana health officials say an additional 6,434 Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing to 318,894 the number of Indiana residents known to have had the coronavirus. They said Thursday a total of 5,295 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19—that's an increase of 63 from the previous day for a second straight day. The Indiana Department of Health reports another 266 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.