Metro Homicide Investigating Deadly Mishawaka Shooting

Metro Homicide in St. Joseph County is investigating a shooting that left a man dead in an apartment on Hickory Road in Mishawaka.

(You can read the release from the St. Joseph Co. Prosecutor's Office below.)

On Wednesday, December 09, 2020 at approximately 5:18 p.m. Mishawaka Police Officers and Mishawaka E.M.S. responded to 4532 Hickory Road,



Mishawaka, IN concerning a report of a male who had suffered a single gunshot wound.



When officers and EMS arrived, they were directed to an apartment where the male was located but they were unable to resuscitate the male. The male was pronounced deceased at the scene. The name of this individual is being withheld pending notification of his family.



A representative of the St. Joseph County Coroner Office was contacted and per protocol, the St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit [CMHU] was activated and is currently handling the investigation.



This is an on-going death investigation. An autopsy will be conducted on in Fort Wayne, IN. An update will be provided when more information is available for release.



Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit [CMHU] at 574-235-5009 or Michiana Crime Stoppers, Inc. at 288-STOP.