Metro Homicide Investigating Infant Death

The Metro Homicide Unit in St. Joseph County is investigating the death of an infant.

(You can read more in the release below.) St. Joseph County –On January 27, 2021, around 6 p.m., the St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit(CMHU) was contacted by the South Bend Police Department about an infant death. A CMHU Assistant Commander responded to the emergency room at Memorial Hospital and examined the child. Initial reporting indicated that the child, a 6 month old male, was transported to Memorial Hospital and pronounced deceased. There were no visible injuries on the child at Memorial Hospital. Both law enforcement and medical staff noted the same. The following day, January 28th, an autopsy was performed on the infant in Kalamazoo, Michigan, at which point internal injuries were noted. At this time, CMHU is currently working with the Coroner’s office and the pathologist doctors at Western Michigan University to determine when and how these injuries occurred, as well as a cause and manner of death. This is an on-going investigation by CMHU. Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call CMHU at 574-235-5009.