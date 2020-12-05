Metro Homicide Releases Info On Deadly Shooting

David Wells, the Asst. Cmdr. of the St. Joseph Co. Metro Homicide Unit, released information early Saturday morning regarding a gunshot victim driving himself to the hospital. The victim ultimately died.

(You can read more from the release below.)

On 12/4/20 at approximately 11:30 PM South Bend Police contacted Metro Homicide reference a gunshot victim who had been pronounced deceased at Memorial Hospital. Upon arrival at the scene on Michigan St. it was determined that the victim had been shot at a different location and was most likely driving himself northbound on Michigan to the hospital. The victim’s vehicle was observed by two Indiana State Police troopers driving erratically and at a high rate of speed. ISP then initiated a traffic stop on Michigan St. in the 800 block. The vehicle came to a stop at which time the driver immediately fell out of the car clearly suffering from trauma later confirmed to be gunshot wounds. Both Troopers and a civilian motorist began to treat the victim with life saving measures performing CPR and direct pressure to his wounds. An ambulance was immediately called. The victim’s vehicle had not been put into park when he exited and it began to slowly roll northbound on Michigan St. One of the Troopers ran on foot after the victim’s car to stop it. He was able to get the vehicle stopped approximately two hundred yards north of the spot where the victim lay on the ground. Medics arrived on scene and quickly loaded their patient into the ambo and took him to Memorial Hospital. Unfortunately he did not survive his injuries.

It had been reported through various social media outlets that this was an officer involved shooting. THIS WAS NOT AN OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING.

CMHU is trying to ascertain the location of the shooting at this time. We continue to talk to and seek witnesses who may know about this homicide. Please call CMHU if you have information at 574-235-5009 or Crime Stoppers at 1-574 288-STOP. The victim’s autopsy has not been scheduled as of this releaae.

Victim: JUWAN MARQUISE HAMILTON 28 YEARS OLD