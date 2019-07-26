Mexican Man Accused In Dairy Abuse At Fair Oaks Farms In U.S. Immigration Custody

This undated photo provided by the Newton County Sheriff's Office in Kentland, Ind., shows Edgar Gardozo-Vasquez. An animal rights group that infiltrated a popular Indiana dairy farm and captured disturbing undercover video that has led to animal cruelty charges against three former farm workers including Gardozo-Vasquez released new footage Wednesday, June 12, 2019, showing workers punching and striking adult cows with poles while loading them into a farm milking carousel.
Credit Newton County Sheriff's Office via AP

KENTLAND, Ind. (AP) — A man accused of abusing calves at an Indiana dairy farm that's a popular agritourism destination is in federal immigration custody.

Newton County jail officers transferred 36-year-old Edgar Gardozo-Vasquez to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody on July 19 after he posted bond.

ICE spokeswoman Nicole Alberico says that the Mexican national will remain in ICE custody pending the outcome of accusations that he's in the country illegally.

Gardozo-Vasquez is one of three former Fair Oaks Farms employees accused of abusing calves at the farm about 70 miles south of Chicago.

They were charged with felony torturing or mutilating a vertebrate animal and misdemeanor animal cruelty after an animal rights group released undercover video showing calves being thrown, kicked and otherwise abused by workers.

