MHSAA Makes Plans For Fall Championships In December

By Associated Press 1 hour ago

In this Aug. 16, 2019, photo, Ann Arbor Pioneer High School football players run a drill at the school in Ann Arbor, Mich.
Credit (AP Photo/Larry Lage)

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan high school football championship games would be played after Christmas if the state allows fall sports to resume. Sports are on a three-week break in an effort to control the spread of the coronavirus. Football playoffs would resume Dec. 15, with championship games set for Dec. 28-29 at Ford Field in Detroit. Eight-player football championship games would be played Dec. 21-22 at Midland Community Stadium. Volleyball quarterfinals would be held Dec. 15, followed by the finals on Dec. 19 in Battle Creek. Swimming and diving Lower Peninsula finals would be held Dec. 22-23.

Tags: 
Michigan
high school football
MHSAA
championships
Covid-19
Local

