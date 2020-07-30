MHSAA Waits To Clear Football, Soccer, Volleyball Games

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan High School Athletic Association says competition can begin Aug. 19 and 21 for golf, tennis and cross country, but it has held off on allowing the start of football, volleyball and soccer games during the coronavirus pandemic. The group said Wednesday it will make decisions about competition timelines for football, volleyball and soccer by Aug. 20. The MHSAA’s representative council voted to cancel scrimmages in all fall sports and limited the number of teams that can compete in regular-season tournaments, invitationals and other multi-team events.