MI State Of The State: Whitmer Seeks Common Ground With Legislature To End Pandemic

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has sought “common ground” with the Republican-led Legislature in her third annual State of the State address. The Democrat pitched a multibillion-dollar pandemic relief plan and other policy initiatives Wednesday night. She also touted residents’ grit in a crisis that has claimed thousands of lives. GOP lawmakers, meanwhile, stepped up opposition to her administration’s COVID-19 restrictions. Whitmer said while common ground seems less and less common these days, “it’s never been more important that we work toward it” to end the pandemic.