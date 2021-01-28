MI State Of The State: Whitmer Seeks Common Ground With Legislature To End Pandemic

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, (D) Michigan
Credit Photo provided by the State of Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has sought “common ground” with the Republican-led Legislature in her third annual State of the State address. The Democrat pitched a multibillion-dollar pandemic relief plan and other policy initiatives Wednesday night. She also touted residents’ grit in a crisis that has claimed thousands of lives. GOP lawmakers, meanwhile, stepped up opposition to her administration’s COVID-19 restrictions. Whitmer said while common ground seems less and less common these days, “it’s never been more important that we work toward it” to end the pandemic.

