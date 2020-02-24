Michael Linville Signs Off As 'Morning Edition' Host To Accept New Role At WVPE

WVPE's Michael Linville announced on February 24th that it would be his final morning as 88.1's host of Morning Edition. Since August of 2003 Michael has been "the voice" of your local mornings here on Michiana's NPR station. So after 16+ years of getting up in the middle of the overnight hours to be in at work ready to go on the air at 5am, Michael is moving on to a new challenge as an Underwriting Account Executive at WVPE.

Here are some comments from Michael as he looks forward to his new role:

"It's been a real privilege to be invited into people's homes and businesses for the last 16 years and I've enjoyed every minute of it. But in addition to our great listeners, there are other important partners that make what we do here possible. Those are the organizations and businesses that underwrite with the station. I'm looking forward to meeting these members of the WVPE family to personally thank them for their support and to see how we can work together to assure that folks who tune into the station remain informed, entertained and inspired."

Michael will begin his new role on March 2. If you would like to offer Michael your congratulations, you can message him here.

You can watch video of Michael signing off below.