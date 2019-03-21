Michiana Women Making History: Debra Stanley

By & Barbara Williams 51 minutes ago

Debra Stanley

For Women’s History Month, 88.1 WVPE and Indiana University South Bend’s Women and Gender Studies program recognizes Michiana Women Making History.

Dr. Barbara Williams, a South Bend physician and sociologist, conducted several interviews with notable women in the community and we’re bringing you samplings of those conversations on Thursdays throughout March at 8:45 AM and 5:45 PM.

This week, we hear from Debra Stanley. She was born in Michiana and moved with her family to Oakland, California, in 1964. There, Stanley said she experienced international community that celebrated life and all its peoples. She returned to Michiana in 1988 and began working with AIDS Ministries in 1992. Since then, Stanley has been involved in education and activism relating to social health issues. In 2003, she started her own organization to provide education and advocacy, focusing on prevention. She works in the areas of HIV, substance abuse, and criminal justice.

Tags: 
Michiana Women Making History
Barbara Williams
Debra Stanley
South Bend
sexuality
Education

Related Content

Women Making History: Debie Coble

By & Barbara Williams Mar 14, 2019

For Women’s History Month, 88.1 WVPE and Indiana University South Bend’s Women and Gender Studies program recognizes Michiana Women Making History.

Dr. Barbara Williams, a South Bend physician and sociologist, conducted several interviews with notable women in the community and we’re bringing you samplings of those conversations on Thursdays throughout March at 8:45 AM and 5:45 PM.

Women Making History: Charlotte Pfeifer

By & Barbara Williams Mar 7, 2019

For Women’s History Month, 88.1 WVPE and Indiana University South Bend’s Women and Gender Studies program recognizes Michiana Women Making History.

Dr. Barbara Williams, a South Bend physician and sociologist, conducted several interviews with notable women in the community and we’ll bring you samplings of those conversations throughout March on Thursday mornings at 8:45 and Thursday afternoons at 5:45.