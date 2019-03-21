Michiana Women Making History: Debra Stanley

Deb Stanley talks about her educational approach to sexuality and sexually transmitted diseases.

For Women’s History Month, 88.1 WVPE and Indiana University South Bend’s Women and Gender Studies program recognizes Michiana Women Making History.

Dr. Barbara Williams, a South Bend physician and sociologist, conducted several interviews with notable women in the community and we’re bringing you samplings of those conversations on Thursdays throughout March at 8:45 AM and 5:45 PM.

This week, we hear from Debra Stanley. She was born in Michiana and moved with her family to Oakland, California, in 1964. There, Stanley said she experienced international community that celebrated life and all its peoples. She returned to Michiana in 1988 and began working with AIDS Ministries in 1992. Since then, Stanley has been involved in education and activism relating to social health issues. In 2003, she started her own organization to provide education and advocacy, focusing on prevention. She works in the areas of HIV, substance abuse, and criminal justice.