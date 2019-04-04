Michiana Women Making History: Dorisanne Nielsen

By & Barbara Williams 1 hour ago

For Women’s History Month, 88.1 WVPE and Indiana University South Bend’s Women and Gender Studies program has been recognizing Michiana Women Making History.

Dr. Barbara Williams, a South Bend physician and sociologist, conducted several interviews with notable women in the community.

Dorisanne Nielsen

We bring you one last conversation, this time with Dorisanne Nielsen, a resident of Elkhart for the last 53 years. Dorisanne has served the Elkhart community as a teacher and on many boards and task forces, including the WVPE Advisory Board. She talks about her experience as a woman elected to the school board and the rewards of teaching.

Michiana Women Making History
Dorisanne Nielsen

