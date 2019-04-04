Michiana Women Making History: Dorisanne Nielsen

Dorisanne Nielsen talks with Dr. Barbara Williams about her early experience as a women elected to the board of Elkhart Community Schools and about the rewards of teaching.

For Women’s History Month, 88.1 WVPE and Indiana University South Bend’s Women and Gender Studies program has been recognizing Michiana Women Making History.

Dr. Barbara Williams, a South Bend physician and sociologist, conducted several interviews with notable women in the community.

We bring you one last conversation, this time with Dorisanne Nielsen, a resident of Elkhart for the last 53 years. Dorisanne has served the Elkhart community as a teacher and on many boards and task forces, including the WVPE Advisory Board. She talks about her experience as a woman elected to the school board and the rewards of teaching.