Michiana Women Making History: Kathy Schneider

Kathy Schneider, Executive Director of St. Margaret's House in downtown South Bend, talks about why she believes the work at the day center serving women and children in poverty is so important.

For Women’s History Month, 88.1 WVPE and Indiana University South Bend’s Women and Gender Studies program recognizes Michiana Women Making History.

Dr. Barbara Williams, a South Bend physician and sociologist, conducted several interviews with notable women in the community and we’re bringing you samplings of those conversations on Thursdays throughout March at 8:45 AM and 5:45 PM.

This week, we hear from Kathy Schneider, who has been Executive Director of St. Margaret’s House in South Bend since 1991. St. Margaret’s House is a day center in downtown South Bend that welcomes women and children who live in poverty. Kathy Schneider talks about why she believes the work of St. Margaret’s House is so important.

You can hear more of Kathy Schneider’s story and about the work of St. Margaret’s House in an extended conversation with Dr. Barbara Williams below.