Michigan AG Investigating Threats Against County Canvassers

By Associated Press 2 hours ago

Wayne County Board of Canvassers Republican chairperson Monica Palmer addresses the media, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, in Farmington Hills, Mich. Palmer defended her initial decision to decline to certify roughly 878,000 votes in Michigan's largest county. She later changed her vote in favor of certification and then attempted to rescind that vote.
Credit (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says her office is investigating threats against election officials in Wayne County, where two Republicans voted against certifying the results last week before reversing course. Monica Palmer, the chair of the county's canvassing board, told state canvassers that she was sent graphic text messages threatening her daughter and saying "my entire family should be fearful for our lives." The initial decision by Palmer and fellow Republican member William Hartmann to not certify the votes in the Democratic stronghold of Wayne County — including Joe Biden's 332,000-vote landslide over President Donald Trump — sparked anger.

Tags: 
Michigan
2020 election
Joe Biden
Trump
Monica Palmer
Attorney General Dana Nessel
Wayne County
canvassing board
Local

Related Content

Michigan Leader: Trump Didn't Ask For Election Interference

By Associated Press Nov 22, 2020
(AP Photo/David Eggert, File)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield says President Donald Trump didn't ask the state's Republican lawmakers to “break the law” or “interfere” with the election during a meeting at the White House. Chatfield was among several GOP legislators who met with Trump on Friday, amid Trump's longshot efforts to block Biden’s win. Chatfield's comments to Fox News about the highly unusual meeting came a day before canvassers plan to meet on whether to certify Joe Biden’s 154,000-vote victory. Michigan’s election agency has recommended that the Nov.

Michigan Election Results Certified

By & Rick Pluta & Associated Press Nov 22, 2020
Screenshot via Zoom

The Michigan Board of State Canvassers has voted to certify the results of the November 3rd election. The vote was 3 in favor and one abstention. One Republican joined both Democrats for a bipartisan majority, Certification formally awards Michigan's 16 electoral votes to President-elect Joe Biden. Allies of Pres. Trump and losing GOP Senate candidate John James had urged the panel to delay voting for two weeks to audit votes in heavily Democratic Wayne County, home to Detroit.

Michigan State Lawmakers Unswayed After Trump Meeting, Vote Certification Set For Monday

By Associated Press Nov 21, 2020
WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is trying to leverage the power of the Oval Office in an extraordinary attempt to block President-elect Joe Biden’s victory. But his pleas Friday to Michigan lawmakers to overturn the will of their constituents appear to have left them unswayed. Trump summoned a delegation of the battleground state’s Republican leadership in an apparent extension of his efforts to persuade judges and election officials in the state to set aside Biden’s 154,000-vote margin of victory and grant Trump the state’s electors.

Trump To Meet Michigan Leaders In Bid To Subvert Election

By COLLEEN LONG & ZEKE MILLER & JILL COLVIN and DAVID EGGERT Associated Press Nov 20, 2020
(AP Photo/David Eggert, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two Michigan state legislators are headed to the White House as President Donald Trump makes an extraordinary and sure-to-be futile attempt to block Joe Biden's victory in the battleground state and subvert the results of the 2020 presidential election. The state has yet to certify its results for Biden, who won Michigan by 154,000 votes. Trump and his allies have been trying to convince judges and lawmakers in the state to set aside the popular vote and swap in Republican-chosen electors.

In Michigan Wayne County Finally Certifies Vote After Stalling Outcome

By ED WHITE Associated Press Nov 18, 2020
APRIL BAER / MICHIGAN RADIO

NEW (Nov. 18):

DETROIT (AP) — Michigan’s largest county has unanimously certified election results showing Democrat Joe Biden defeating President Donald Trump, hours after Republicans first blocked formal approval of voters’ intentions. The initial move was quickly condemned by Democrats, election experts and spectators at the Wayne County Board of Canvassers online meeting as a dangerous attempt to block the results of a free and fair election. The ultimate resolution in Wayne County propels Biden toward formal victory in Michigan, but Tuesday’s chaotic developments are likely to sow more doubt among Trump’s supporters in the election results.