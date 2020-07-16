Michigan Agency Orders Hearing For Bar Tied To Outbreak

By DAVID EGGERT Associated Press 1 hour ago

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, (D) Michigan
Credit Photo provided by the State of Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan liquor regulators want an East Lansing bar to answer questions about a coronavirus outbreak that infected at least 180 people and was a factor in Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's decision to halt indoor service at establishments that chiefly sell alcohol. A hearing scheduled for next week could result in a license suspension or revocation for Harper's Restaurant and Brewpub, which currently is closed. But the purpose primarily is fact-finding. The outbreak occurred last month, shortly after bars and restaurants were allowed to reopen following a monthslong shutdown.

 

Tags: 
liquor
Michigan
outbreak
Covid-19
bar
East Lansing
Local
Harper's Restaurant and Brewpub

