Michigan: All Adults Eligible For Vaccine April 5

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan says all residents age 16 and up will become eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine on April 5, nearly a month before the May 1 date pledged by President Joe Biden. People age 16 to 49 with certain medical conditions or disabilities will qualify starting March 22. Two days later, March 24, a regional mass vaccination site will open at Detroit's Ford Field to administer an additional 6,000 doses every day for two months. The U.S. is expecting to have enough doses for adults by the end of May, but the process of actually administering doses will take time.
ByZEKE MILLER & LINDA A. JOHNSON and JONATHAN LEMIRE Associated Press•Mar 2, 2021
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says the U.S. expects to take delivery of enough coronavirus vaccines for all adult Americans by the end of May, two months earlier than anticipated, as his administration announced that drugmaker Merck & Co. will help produce rival Johnson & Johnson's newly approved shot. The announcement comes as the White House looks to speed the production of the single-dose J&J vaccine and accelerate the nation's plans to reach "herd immunity" in the U.S. and begin restoring normalcy after the pandemic.