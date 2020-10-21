Michigan To Allow In-Person Nursing Home Visits In "Low Risk" Counties

By 58 minutes ago

Credit JOELLE SEDLMEYER / GETTY IMAGES

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has issued an order to allow more in-person visits with people in nursing homes. The order applies to facilities in counties the state has identified as “low risk.”

Director Robert Gordon said as temperatures grow colder outdoor visits will no longer be an option, even though indoor visits are a bigger risk.

“And so it’s a very tricky balance, and we are opening indoor visitation in a very limited way with required testing. We do think it’s a step forward. It may not be as much as some people wanted. But we think that to protect lives it’s the right step right no,” Gordon said.

The order applies to facilities in counties the state has identified as “low risk.” Visits are by appointment only. And the facility must have no new cases within the past 14 days. Gordon says the new order was issued because in-person contact with loved ones is necessary to the well-being of people in nursing homes.

Tags: 
Michigan
nursing homes
Covid-19
visitation
in-person
Local

WATCH LIVE: Michigan Gov. Whitmer Holds News Conference On COVID-19 Response At 1:30pm

By Diane Daniels 2 hours ago
Photo Provided by State of Michigan

Today, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will provide an update regarding the state’s response efforts to COVID-19.   

You can listen live on 88.1 WVPE.

You can watch it live here. 

University Of Michigan Students Told To Hunker Down For Two Weeks

By ED WHITE and ANNA LIZ NICHOLS Associated Press/Report for America 20 hours ago
(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

DETROIT (AP) — Students at the University of Michigan must stay in place for two weeks after a surge of coronavirus cases driven by social gatherings on and off campus. The Washtenaw County health department says the surge is overwhelming its ability to confront the pandemic. More than 1,000 students have been infected since the start of the fall term, despite limits on the size of gatherings and classes that are mostly held online. Students can attend in-person classes and also leave their residence for exercise, work, food, medical appointments, voting and religious services.