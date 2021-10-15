Michigan attorney general warns against price gouging in Benton Harbor

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is warning Benton Harbor residents to be on the lookout for price gouging, particularly of bottled water.

Due to lead contamination in the city’s water, health officials have advised residents to use only bottled water for drinking, cooking, teeth brushing, and mixing baby formula.

The attorney general said in a Friday release that’s created the opportunity for local retailers to unfairly hike the price of bottled water.

The release says if you believe a retailer is charging a price "grossly in excess" of what others are charging for similar goods or services, you can call the Attorney General's Consumer Protection Division at 877-765-8388 or file an online complaint.

