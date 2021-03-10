Michigan Is Being Sued For More Info On COVID-19 Nursing Home Deaths

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan health department is being sued over its refusal to release more information about COVID-19 deaths tied to nursing homes. The Mackinac Center Legal Foundation often takes aggressive action to get public records. It filed a lawsuit on behalf of Detroit journalist Charlie LeDuff. He is seeking ages, dates of death and whether the person became ill at a long-term care facility. The health department told LeDuff that the information is exempt under the state’s public records law. LeDuff says he's not seeking the names of the deceased so privacy concerns shouldn’t be raised as a defense by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration.