Michigan City Man Pulled From Lake Michigan

The Indiana DNR released the following information regarding a water rescue Saturday evening in Michigan City:

Indiana Conservation Officers are conducting an investigation after a man slipped underwater last night around 8:30 PM near Washington Park Beach in Michigan City.

Christian Rosete, 25, of Michigan City was swimming with family when he was overcome by waves and did not resurface. It was “red flag” conditions at the time of the incident, meaning no swimming was allowed in the area due to the dangerous water conditions.

Members of Michigan City Fire Department along with good samaritans were able to pull him from the water. Rosete was then transported to Franciscan Health Hospital in Michigan City where he is listed in critical condition.

Assisting agencies include Michigan City Police Department and the Michigan City Fire Department.