Michigan City's Ornate Former Library To Become Luxury Apartments

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana city's ornate former library building will be transformed into luxury apartments under plans drafted by a developer who's lined up an investor for the project. Mike Conner with @properties says the project will revive the original Michigan City Library, a blue limestone building that opened in 1897 in the city's downtown. He says that "there is not a more beautiful, architecturally significant property in all of Michigan City." The magnificent building boasts a neoclassical facade, a grand staircase, a marble interior, a columned portico, marble-clad fireplace and Tiffany-style stained glass windows.

You can learn more about the building's history on the Michigan City library's website.