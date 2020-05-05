Michigan Communities Holding Largely Mail-Based Elections

WARREN, Mich. (AP) — People in about 50 Michigan communities are participating in largely mail-based local elections that might be a blueprint for the presidential battleground state in November. In a first, Democratic Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson's office automatically sent absentee ballot applications to all 740,000 registered voters in those municipalities to discourage in-person voting. More than 4,000 people in Michigan have died from coronavirus complications. Turnout for Tuesday's elections was expected to be more than twice than what is typical for May elections. Voters were deciding school tax, bonding and other proposals. Republicans have been wary of mail-in voting, suggesting it might not be secure.