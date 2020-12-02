Michigan Couple Married 47 Years, Dies Of COVID Seconds Apart

By Associated Press 1 hour ago

Leslie and Patricia McWaters
Credit https://www.legacy.com/obituaries/name/leslie-mcwaters-obituary?pid=197172419

JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan couple who was married for nearly 50 years died seconds apart from the coronavirus. The couple died on Nov. 24 in Henry Ford Allegiance Hospital in Jackson. Leslie and Patricia McWaters spent a week at the hospital after getting sick with COVID-19. Their daughter said her mother visited a doctor two weeks ago after “feeling poorly," and when she went back home, her dad ended up getting it. They both got progressively sicker and on Nov. 17 took an ambulance to the hospital. Leslie and Patricia were cremated, and a future service is being planned.

Tags: 
Covid-19
Michigan
couple dies
Leslie and Patricia McWaters
Local

Related Content

Whitmer: Planning Underway For Vaccine Distribution

By Rick Pluta 18 hours ago
Photo provided by the State of Michigan

Governor Gretchen Whitmer acknowledged Tuesday that it’s becoming more difficult to get people to follow mask, distance, and gathering guidelines to slow the spread of COVID-19. That’s as her top health advisor warned that a new wave of infections is likely following Thanksgiving gatherings.