Michigan Couple Married 47 Years, Dies Of COVID Seconds Apart

JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan couple who was married for nearly 50 years died seconds apart from the coronavirus. The couple died on Nov. 24 in Henry Ford Allegiance Hospital in Jackson. Leslie and Patricia McWaters spent a week at the hospital after getting sick with COVID-19. Their daughter said her mother visited a doctor two weeks ago after “feeling poorly," and when she went back home, her dad ended up getting it. They both got progressively sicker and on Nov. 17 took an ambulance to the hospital. Leslie and Patricia were cremated, and a future service is being planned.