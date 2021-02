Michigan has surpassed a sobering milestone in the nearly year long battle with COVID-19.

As of Thursday, the State of Michigan has tallied more than 15,000 deaths from COVID-19.

The milestone comes as the state’s COVID daily death toll continues to slump from its mid-December peak.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Michigan since the beginning of the pandemic almost a year ago is above 572,000. However, the number of new cases confirmed daily has been trending lower since late November.