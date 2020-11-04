Michigan Democratic Sen. Gary Peters Wins Reelection

By DAVID EGGERT Associated Press 25 minutes ago

FILE - In this Oct. 16, 2020, file photo, Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., speaks during an event with Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden at Beech Woods Recreation Center, in Southfield, Mich.
Credit (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Democratic Michigan Sen. Gary Peters has won reelection, defeating Republican challenger John James in a tight race. The 61-year-old Peters continued Democrats' dominance of Senate elections in the battleground presidential state. Republicans have won just once there since the 1970s, despite having spent heavily to try to unseat Peters in one of their few pickup opportunities. Peters is a former congressman, state lawmaker, lottery commissioner and investment adviser who served in the Navy Reserve. He ran by emphasizing his bipartisan work, his ranking as one of the most effective senators and James' support for President Donald Trump.

 

