Michigan Democratic Sen. Gary Peters Wins Reelection

Berrien County has released unofficial election results with about 98 percent of precincts reporting. One of those races is a dead tie.

Republican Bruce Gorenflo and Democrat Rayonte Bell are vying for the 5th District County Commission seat, and they both have 3,934 votes.

Bell said neither he nor Gorenflo were expecting that outcome.

“We communicated earlier; we were both shocked at the results," he said. "I didn’t know what to expect going into this, but this was surely not one of those things.”