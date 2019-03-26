Michigan DEQ Directed To Develop Drinking Water Standards For More Chemicals

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has directed the state's Department for Environmental Quality to develop drinking water standards for certain toxic industrial chemicals rather than waiting for updated federal guidelines.

Whitmer announced Tuesday that the rules will cover chemicals known as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS.

The Democrat says in a statement that Michigan has "long advocated that the federal government establish national standards" and can't wait any longer.