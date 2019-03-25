Michigan doctors using Oakland County measles outbreak as a teachable moment

Michigan doctors hope to use the measles outbreak in Oakland County to encourage parents to get more children vaccinated.

Michigan ranks near the middle of the pack among states for measles vaccination rates.



Dr. Matt Hornik is the president-elect of the Michigan Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics. He says they're stepping up their efforts to educate parents and state lawmakers.

“The goal is to try to increase our prevalence in the community as well and to try to fight back and push back against the anti-vax population that has been so vocal,” says Hornik.

Hornik says they hope to use what has worked in other states to increase childhood vaccination rates in Michigan.

Health officials have confirmed eight cases of measles in Oakland County.

