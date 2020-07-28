Michigan Drivers Refunded $95M In Premiums Due To Virus

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan motorists are being refunded nearly $95 million in car insurance premiums due to a drop in driving and crash claims during the coronavirus pandemic. The amount paid back varies by insurer. The state Department of Insurance and Financial Services said Monday it typically was 15% to 20% in April, May and June. Director Anita Fox in late May and early July issued orders requiring insurers to file a plan to issue refunds, credits or premium waivers to their customers, or to explain why such a modification was not warranted.