Michigan To Educate Drivers About Big Insurance Changes

Michigan's top insurance regulator says the state is committed to educating drivers about a new law that will let motorists save money by foregoing unlimited medical coverage for crash injuries.

The state Department of Insurance and Financial Services has created a consumer hotline and email address to respond to questions and complaints.

There's also a website with information about the changes that take effect in July.

Department director Anita Fox detailed the resources on Tuesday. She also discussed forms drivers will fill out when they buy a policy. The law is the most significant rewrite of Michigan's no-fault insurance in decades.