Michigan To End Months-Long Ban On Youth Contact Sports

By DAVID EGGERT Associated Press 1 hour ago

Credit HTTPS://WWW.FACEBOOK.COM/GROUPS/854790655052189

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan will end a monthslong ban on youth contact sports that was ordered to curb rising coronavirus cases. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to announce the move Thursday, after saying last week she was optimistic about a restart. It's not immediately clear when competition will resume or if testing will be required. The restriction currently is in place through Feb. 21. Winter high school sports — basketball, hockey, wrestling and competitive cheer — along with youth leagues have effectively been restricted to non-contact activities only since November.

 

