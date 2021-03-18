Michigan Ex-Governor Loses Challenge To Flint Water Charges

By ED WHITE Associated Press 3 hours ago

FILE - In this Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018, file photo, then-Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder speaks with reporters during a news conference at his office in Lansing, Mich. Former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder has been charged with two counts of willful neglect of duty in the Flint water crisis.
Credit (AP PHOTO/DAVID EGGERT, FILE)

DETROIT (AP) — A judge has rejected a request to dismiss misdemeanor charges against a former Michigan governor in the Flint water scandal. Lawyers for Rick Snyder said he worked in Ingham County, not Genesee County, so the indictment was returned in the wrong place. But Judge William Crawford II says prosecutors have flexibility about where to pursue a case. Snyder's attorneys plan to appeal. The former Republican governor is charged with willful neglect of duty in Flint. The city used the Flint River for drinking water without properly treating it to reduce corrosion. Lead in old pipes contaminated the system.

 

