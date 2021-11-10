Michigan GOP Rep. Fred Upton says he’s received death threats after voting for infrastructure bill

Listen to a broadcast version of this story.

Southwest Michigan congressman Fred Upton says his office has been getting death threats since he voted for the bipartisan infrastructure last week.

Upton, whose district includes Berrien, Cass and St. Joseph Counties, was one of only 13 House Republicans — and the only one from Michigan — to vote in favor of the $1.2 trillion bill.

It passed the house last Friday, and now awaits President Joe Biden’s signature.

But Upton said that since voting for the bill, his office has been getting threatening phone calls.

In a Tuesday morning interview with Holland, Michigan radio station WHTC, Upton said he’s received over one thousand calls since the vote, with the vast majority coming from out of state.

Some of the calls, Upton said, include death threats to himself, his staff and his family. Upton told WHTC that he’s notified law enforcement regarding the threats.

Upton has represented southwest Michigan’s sixth congressional district since 1987.

Contact Jakob at jlazzaro@wvpe.org or follow him on Twitter at @JakobLazzaro.

If you appreciate this kind of journalism on your local NPR station, please support it by donating here.