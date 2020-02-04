Michigan Governor To Take National Stage To Rebut Trump

By Associated Press & Rick Pluta Michigan Public Radio 17 seconds ago

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Democrats are putting Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on the national stage Tuesday to rebut President Donald Trump's State of the Union message. Whitmer says she will touch on the impeachment proceedings in Washington when she delivers the Democratic response to President Trump’s State of the Union address. But she says most of her 10-minute rebuttal will focus on issues such as healthcare and education. 

 

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivers her State of the State address to a joint session of the House and Senate, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at the state Capitol in Lansing, Mich. Behind Whitmer is Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II.
Credit AP PHOTO/AL GOLDIS

By elevating a fresh face and casting an election-year spotlight on the Midwest, the party looks to win back states Trump narrowly captured.

The 48-year-old’s ascendance comes as Democrats hope to solidify gains with female voters and as two men in their late 70s, former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, lead national primary polls.

Whitmer's selection has led to increased speculation that she could be a running mate pick, though she says she is not interested.

Tags: 
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Michigan
Trump
State of the Union
Democratic response
Local

Related Content

Whitmer Will Deliver The Democratic State Of The Union Response From E. Lansing H.S.

By Associated Press & Rick Pluta Michigan Public Radio Feb 3, 2020
Michigan.gov

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Democrats are putting Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on the national stage Tuesday to rebut President Donald Trump's State of the Union message. 

Governor Gretchen Whitmer will deliver the Democrats’ State of the Union response from East Lansing High School. The response will follow President Donald Trump’s address in Washington.

By elevating a fresh face and casting an election-year spotlight on the Midwest, the party looks to win back states Trump narrowly captured.

Whitmer: 'No More Waiting'; State To Borrow $3.5B For Roads

By Associated Press Jan 30, 2020
AP Photo/Al Goldis

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says Michigan will borrow $3.5 billion to rebuild state highways and bridges over five years.

She calls it a responsible way to start fixing deteriorating roads after the Republican-led Legislature rejected her proposed fuel tax hike.

The Democrat unveiled the bonding plan during her second annual State of the State speech on Wednesday.

She says it will enable the state to do about twice as much construction on I-, U.S.- and M-numbered routes as it can now.

Michigan Will Create A Statewide Mental Health Hotline

By Associated Press Jan 28, 2020
Michigan.gov

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan will create a statewide mental health hotline under legislation signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The telephone referral system will be available 24 hours a day, seven days of week and refer people experiencing a mental health crisis to service providers.

A spending law approved in 2018 included $3 million to develop, operate and maintain a hotline pilot program.

The new law, which was enacted Monday and takes effect in three months, will expand that program statewide.

Whitmer To Deliver Democratic Response To The President's State Of The Union Address

By Diane Daniels Jan 24, 2020
Michigan.gov

Today it was announced that Michigan's Democratic Governor, Gretchen Whitmer, will deliver her party's response following President Trump's State of the Union address.