Michigan Group Clears Step To Advance Ballot Drive To Curb Lobbying

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Organizers of a ballot drive to overhaul Michigan's lobbying rules say they will begin gathering signatures right away after clearing a procedural step.

The Board of State Canvassers on Wednesday approved a summary of the proposed constitutional amendment to appear on the heading of a petition sponsored by the Coalition to Close Lansing Loopholes.

The panel also OK'd the petition form.

The proposal would ban free food and drink for state elected officials and require former lawmakers to wait two years to become lobbyists.

The group has until July to submit 425,000 voter signatures to qualify for the November ballot.