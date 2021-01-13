Michigan Holds First Day Of 2021 Legislative Session

LANSING, Mich (AP) — Michigan House Speaker Jason Wentworth says the GOP-led Legislature must change the way the state governs and holds elected officials accountable. On the first day of the new legislative session Wednesday, Wentworth said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has damaged public trust due to the strict measures imposed to curb the coronavirus pandemic and that government must act to restore that trust and improve transparency. Michigan has imposed some of the strictest coronavirus restrictions in the country during the pandemic, a point of contention for many Republicans.