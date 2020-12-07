Michigan Hospitals: Partial Shutdown Should Be Extended

By Associated Press 1 hour ago

Physicians Assistant Jessica Hamilton, left, and Amena Beslic RN holds a swab and test tube kit to test people for COVID-19 at a drive-thru station set up in the parking lot of the Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak, Mich., Monday, March 16, 2020.
Credit AP PHOTO/PAUL SANCYA

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan hospital officials say the state’s partial shutdown of businesses and schools is working and should be extended through the holiday season to alleviate stress on the health care system. The statement came hours before Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration planned to announce to what it extent it will continue restrictions due to end late Tuesday. The three-week “pause” is expected to be lengthened. The state health department has prohibited in-person instruction at high schools, dine-in eating at restaurants and organized sports. Entertainment venues like movie theaters and bowling alleys are closed.

Tags: 
Michigan
Hospitals
Covid-19
restrictions
Local

