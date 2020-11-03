Michigan Jewish Cemetery Vandalized As Trump Holds Final Campaign Rally In The State

Local Jewish leaders are calling for hate crime legislation following anti-semitic graffiti at a synagogue in Carmel.

Graffiti at the Central Indiana Synagogue in Carmel depicted a Nazi flag and iron crosses on a shed on the property.

Hate crimes laws would allow judges to impose harsher sentences on those convicted of crimes motivated by hate towards protected groups. Indiana is one of only five states without hate crimes legislation. It’s been brought up many times in the statehouse, but has never passed.