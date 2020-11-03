Michigan Jewish Cemetery Vandalized As Trump Holds Final Campaign Rally In The State

By Associated Press 44 minutes ago

Screenshot from the Twitter account for the Anti-Defamation League Michigan
Credit https://twitter.com/ADLMichigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Police are investigating vandalism that left several headstones at a Jewish cemetery in Grand Rapids spray-painted with “TRUMP” and “MAGA” before President Donald Trump held his final campaign rally in the western Michigan city. Grand Rapids police spokesman Sgt. John Wittkowski says officers found six headstones spray-painted with “relatively new" red paint on Monday. “TRUMP” was spray-painted on the back of four headstones, and “MAGA” was spray-painted on two others. The vandalized graves were discovered at the Ahavas Israel Cemetery hours before Trump visited Grand Rapids late Monday in his final campaign rally before Election Day.

Tags: 
vandalism
Anti-Semitic Vandalism
cemetery
Michigan
Grand Rapids
Trump
MAGA
Trump Rally
Jewish
Local

