Michigan Judge Won't Upset Ban On Indoor Dining During Virus Spike

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — A judge has declined to stop a three-week ban on indoor dining in Michigan, the latest coronavirus restriction imposed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's administration. Federal Judge Paul Maloney says a restraining order isn't appropriate, especially when the state hasn't had a chance to respond to the lawsuit. The Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association sued to try to stop the indoor dining ban that began Wednesday. The group said restaurants can take further steps to minimize the coronavirus without cutting off customers.