Michigan lawmaker introduces bill to prevent foreign influence on U.S. elections

New legislation would make it illegal for foreign governments and entities to buy ads to influence US elections.

Michigan Representative Elissa Slotkin introduced a bill Thursday called The Preventing Adversaries Internationally from Disbursing Advertising Dollars Act - or PAID AD Act.



She says the bill aims to prevent situations like Russia's interference in the 2016 presidential election.

“There are some terrible, divisive social media ads that were specifically targeted at Michigan,” Slotkin said.

Slotkin says the act would apply to ads that are either for, or against, a candidate or political issue.

“I don't think anyone wants Russian entities, Chinese entities - foreign entities in general - being able to participate in our election process,” Slotkin said.

