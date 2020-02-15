Michigan Man Serving Up To 60 Years For Pot Seeks Release

MUSKEGON, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan man sentenced to up to 60 years in prison in 1996 for a marijuana dealing conviction is hoping to cut his remaining time behind bars.

68-year-old Michael Thompson has served nearly 25 years of his sentence and won't have a chance for parole until he’s in his late 80s.

Thompson was denied clemency by then-Gov. Rick Snyder two years ago, but now a movement called “Free Michael Thompson” has gained traction.

There is a website dedicated to sending emails and letters as well as making calls to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. And a prosecutor says he's willing to see what can be done.