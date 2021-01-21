Michigan Men, One With A Hockey Stick, Charged In Investigation Of Capitol Riot

CALUMET, Mich. (AP) — A man in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula is accused of joining the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Karl Dresch is charged with violent entry and other crimes. Dresch appeared in court by video Wednesday. Dresch was arrested Tuesday in Calumet in Houghton County. The FBI also filed search warrant requests to search his car and home. Those documents are loaded with details about Dresch’s social media posts related to the assault at the Capitol. He joked about the use of tear gas by police. Dresch said, “I love masks now!” The government wants to keep him in custody.

Meantime, the FBI says a Michigan man with a hockey stick struck police officers during the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot. Michael Foy of Wixom is charged with five crimes, including assault and obstruction of law enforcement. The FBI says said he crawled through a broken window at the Capitol after police were assaulted. The FBI says a Facebook page belonging to Foy's father, as well as a YouTube video, helped investigators identify Foy. Foy is the second Michigan man to be charged in the Capitol violence. Karl Dresch of Calumet appeared in federal court in the Upper Peninsula on Wednesday.