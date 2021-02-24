Michigan Official Apologizes For Online Mockery Of Limbaugh's Death

MIDDLEVILLE, Mich. (AP) — An elected official in a western Michigan community has apologized for posting a line of online laughs about the death of conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh. More than 300 people participated by video conference during a Middleville council meeting Tuesday. Public comment about Amanda Fisk’s Facebook post lasted more than two hours. Fisk is a Middleville council member and village president. She posted a series of “HA-HA-HA” next to a news story about Limbaugh’s death last week. Fisk called it a “stupid mistake.” Her defenders say she has a right to free speech.