Michigan Official Apologizes For Online Mockery Of Limbaugh's Death

By Associated Press 27 minutes ago

Conservative and controversial talk radio host Rush Limbaugh was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom during President Donald Trump's State of the Union address in February 2020.
Credit MANDEL NGAN / AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES

MIDDLEVILLE, Mich. (AP) — An elected official in a western Michigan community has apologized for posting a line of online laughs about the death of conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh. More than 300 people participated by video conference during a Middleville council meeting Tuesday. Public comment about Amanda Fisk’s Facebook post lasted more than two hours. Fisk is a Middleville council member and village president. She posted a series of “HA-HA-HA” next to a news story about Limbaugh’s death last week. Fisk called it a “stupid mistake.” Her defenders say she has a right to free speech.

Tags: 
Michigan
MIddleville
apology
mock
Limbaugh
Amanda Fisk
Local