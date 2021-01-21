Michigan Official Shows Gun After Public Meeting Criticism

In this screen grab taken from a Zoom meeting provided by the Grand Traverse County Board of Commissioners, Grand Traverse County Commissioner Ron Clous holds a rifle at his home during a county commissioner meeting Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Michigan. Clous displayed the rifle during the online meeting in response to a citizen's comments about a far-right extremist group, drawing backlash from some local residents.
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — A county official in northern Michigan is drawing criticism after displaying a rifle in response to a citizen's criticism of a far-right group during an online public meeting. The Traverse City Record-Eagle reports that Ron Clous was among members of the Grand Traverse County Board of Commissioners taking part in the livestreamed meeting Wednesday. During a public comment period, a woman criticized the board for allowing members of the neo-fascist Proud Boys to address the commission last year. Clous then stepped away from his webcam and returned with a rifle. He told the newspaper he wanted to show his support for the Second Amendment.

 

