Michigan Official Shows Gun After Public Meeting Criticism

CALUMET, Mich. (AP) — A man in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula is accused of joining the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Karl Dresch is charged with violent entry and other crimes. Dresch appeared in court by video Wednesday. Dresch was arrested Tuesday in Calumet in Houghton County. The FBI also filed search warrant requests to search his car and home. Those documents are loaded with details about Dresch’s social media posts related to the assault at the Capitol. He joked about the use of tear gas by police. Dresch said, “I love masks now!” The government wants to keep him in custody.