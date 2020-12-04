Michigan Pastor Tells Congregation To Catch Virus, 'Get It Over With'

HOLLAND, Mich. (AP) — The senior pastor of a church in western Michigan has encouraged his congregation to catch the coronavirus to “get it over with” and calling it “all good.” The Holland Sentinel reports that Bart Spencer made the statements during a Nov. 14 sermon at Lighthouse Baptist Church in Holland. The sermon was posted on the church's website and shared on Facebook. Spencer later told the newspaper that he and several members of his family contracted the virus and have recovered. As of Thursday, 380,343 virus cases have been confirmed in Michigan. More than 9,500 people have died from the virus.