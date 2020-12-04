Michigan Pastor Tells Congregation To Catch Virus, 'Get It Over With'

By Associated Press 1 hour ago

Screenshot from Facebook Page for the Lighthouse Baptist Church in Holland, MI
Credit https://www.facebook.com/Lbcholland/?ref=page_internal

HOLLAND, Mich. (AP) — The senior pastor of a church in western Michigan has encouraged his congregation to catch the coronavirus to “get it over with” and calling it “all good.” The Holland Sentinel reports that Bart Spencer made the statements during a Nov. 14 sermon at Lighthouse Baptist Church in Holland. The sermon was posted on the church's website and shared on Facebook. Spencer later told the newspaper that he and several members of his family contracted the virus and have recovered. As of Thursday, 380,343 virus cases have been confirmed in Michigan. More than 9,500 people have died from the virus.

Tags: 
Michigan
Covid-19
Local
Holland
LIghthouse Baptist church

Related Content

LaSata Wants Michigan High Schools To Have Option For In-Person Classes During Pandemic

By Associated Press 21 hours ago
HTTPS://WWW.STATESENATORKIMLASATA.COM/

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Republican lawmaker is pressing Michigan to lift an order closing all high schools to in-person instruction due to the coronavirus, saying the decision should be left at the local level. In a hearing Thursday, Sen. Kim LaSata told Robert Gordon, director of Michigan's Department of Health and Human Services, to let parents and schools decide about face-to-face classes. High schools and colleges can only provide virtual classes under the order.