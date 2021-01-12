Michigan Plans To Charge Ex-Gov. Snyder In Flint Water Probe

DETROIT (AP) — The Associated Press has learned that former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder, his health director and other ex-officials have been told they're being charged after a new investigation of the Flint water scandal. The city's water system was contaminated with lead in 2014-15. It was also blamed for a deadly outbreak of Legionnaires' disease. Two people with knowledge of the planned prosecution said the attorney general's office has informed defense lawyers about indictments in Flint and told them to expect initial court appearances soon. They spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly.

 

